Ford To Introduce Seven All-electric Vehicles In Europe By 2024

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) plans to introduce three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024, and sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026. It will invest $2 billion in EV production center in Cologne, Germany to ramp up its all-electric future in Europe.

The announcement come following the recent news that the company has created a new global business unit - Ford Model e - focused on the design, production, and distribution of electric and connected vehicles. Together with Ford Pro, the business unit focused on Ford's commercial vehicle business, these two business units will define Ford's future in Europe.

Ford expects its annual sales of electric vehicles in Europe to exceed 600,000 units in 2026, and also reaffirmed its intention to deliver a 6 percent EBIT margin in Europe in 2023. The acceleration in Europe supports Ford's goal to sell more than 2 million EVs globally by 2026 and deliver company adjusted EBIT margin of 10 percent.

The company targets zero emissions for all vehicle sales in Europe and carbon neutrality across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035.

Starting in 2023, Ford will begin production of an all-new electric passenger vehicle, a medium-sized crossover, built in Cologne with a second electric vehicle added to the Cologne production line-up in 2024. In addition, Ford's passenger vehicle in Europe, the Ford Puma, will be available as an electric version made in Craiova, Romania, starting in 2024.

Ford's iconic Transit range will include four new electric models - the all-new Transit Custom one-tonne van and Tourneo Custom multi-purpose vehicle in 2023, and the smaller, next generation Transit Courier van and Tourneo Courier multi-purpose vehicle in 2024.

Ford confirmed Monday that the first volume all-electric passenger vehicle to come out of the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre will be a five-seat, medium-sized crossover. Capable of a 500km driving range on a single charge, the vehicle and its name will be revealed later in 2022, with production commencing in 2023.

The company also said a second, all-electric passenger vehicle - a sports crossover - will be built at the Ford Cologne Electrification Centre means that electric vehicle production at the facility will increase to 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe. Investment in the new electric passenger vehicles to be built in Cologne is expected to be $2 billion. The investment includes a new battery assembly facility scheduled to start operations in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ford, SK On Co., Ltd. and Koç Holding have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding for a new, joint venture business in Turkey, aiming to increase battery production in Europe.

The joint venture would be located near Ankara and will manufacture high Nickel NMC cells for assembly into battery array modules. Production is intended to start as early as mid-decade with an annual capacity likely to be in the range of 30 to 45 Gigawatt hours.

Ford announced that Ford Otosan will assume ownership of the Craiova plant and manufacturing business. Ford Otosan is a joint venture between Ford Motor company and Koç Holding.

