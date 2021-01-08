Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage

DETROIT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will pull ahead a scheduled week off from later in the year, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who declined to identify the semiconductor supplier.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.