US Markets
F

Ford to idle Kentucky plant due to semiconductor shortage

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

DETROIT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Friday said it would idle one of its Kentucky plants next week due to a shortage of semiconductors.

The Louisville Assembly Plant, where Ford builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will pull ahead a scheduled week off from later in the year, said Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker, who declined to identify the semiconductor supplier.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular