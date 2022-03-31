US Markets
Ford to halt production at Michigan plant due to chip shortage

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.

March 31 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Thursday said it would halt production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Michigan next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to a global semiconductor shortage.

The auto industry is grappling with a global chip shortage triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced companies to cut production, although high car prices have partially offset its impact.

The automaker had warned last month that the chip shortage would lead to a decline in vehicle volumes in the current quarter.

Last month, Ford halted production at its Kansas city assembly plant that makes F-150 pickup vehicles for a week due to the chip shortage.

Production at other North American plants of the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker will continue as normal, Ford said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

