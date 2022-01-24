US Markets
F

Ford to halt orders for hybrid pickup Maverick

Contributor
Kannaki Deka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it would halt retail orders for the Maverick, an affordable pickup that the automaker rolled out last year, as it did not have the capacity to meet overwhelming demand.

Changes sourcing, adds details from Ford statement

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it would halt retail orders for the Maverick, an affordable pickup that the automaker rolled out last year, as it did not have the capacity to meet overwhelming demand.

The company will stop taking new orders after Jan. 27 to focus on existing bookings, although customers may still be able to purchase a Maverick at their local Ford dealer.

The company will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, it said in an emailed statement.

The Maverick compact pickup truck was launched in June with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain as standard equipment, a technology choice aimed at keeping the vehicle's starting price below $20,000.

The worldwide shortage of computer chips has left car manufacturers unable to complete assembly of some new vehicles, prompting several companies to idle production.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aditya Soni)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular