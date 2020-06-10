US Markets
Ford to expand alliance with Volkswagen to make about 8 mln commercial vehicles

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GINNETTE RIQUELME

June 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday it would expand its alliance with Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE to produce up to 8 million commercial vehicles.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it would build a new electric vehicle for Europe and, starting 2023, it could deliver more than 600,000 units.

