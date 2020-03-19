Ford to draw down $15.4 bln from two credit lines

March 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Thursday it would draw down $15.4 billion from two of its existing credit lines and suspend dividend to preserve cash as it battles a hit to its business from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, which also withdrew its 2020 finnacial forecast, said the additional cash from the borrowings will be used to offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shut downs and to preserve.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.