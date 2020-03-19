US Markets

Ford to draw down $15.4 bln from two credit lines

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would draw down $15.4 billion from two of its existing credit lines and suspend dividend to preserve cash as it battles a hit to its business from the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker, which also withdrew its 2020 finnacial forecast, said the additional cash from the borrowings will be used to offset the temporary working capital impacts of the coronavirus-related production shut downs and to preserve.

