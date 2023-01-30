Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, raise production levels

Adds details, shares

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it was cutting prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc TSLA.O slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%.

Shares of Ford were down 2.6% before the bell.

The automaker also said it was "significantly" raising Mach-E production.

