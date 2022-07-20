US Markets
F

Ford to cut 8,000 jobs - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Ford Motor Co is planning to cut about 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in an effort to rein in costs and turn its focus to electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

July 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is planning to cut about 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks in an effort to rein in costs and turn its focus to electric vehicles, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Ford officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular