Ford to cut 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs through buyouts by year end

DETROIT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday is targeting the elimination of 1,400 U.S. salaried jobs by year end as part of its ongoing, multiyear $11 billion restructuring.

The layoffs will be achieved through voluntary buyouts, the U.S. automaker said in an email sent to employees.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.