US Markets
F

Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain - spokesperson

March 10, 2023 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - U.S. auto maker Ford F.N plans to slash 1,100 jobs at its plant located in Valencia in eastern Spain, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The layoffs, which were shared with unions, are part of the company's changes to its car production lineup in Europe, the spokesperson said.

"Ford will work constructively with its union partners to reduce the impact of the separations on employees, their families, and the local community," she said.

The company has decided to stop assembling Galaxy minivans and S-Max station wagon-like cars in Valencia.

Last year, Ford had said it was delaying production investments in Spain, citing a "revised outlook for Europe", but said it would stick with a plan to start producing electric vehicles later this decade at its Spanish factory.

The electric vehicle production plan would entail job cuts, Ford had said when unveiling the project.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip and David Latona)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.