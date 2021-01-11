US Markets
Ford to close Brazil manufacturing operations, take $4.1 bln in charges

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAHEL PATRASSO

DETROIT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor CoF.N said on Monday it will close its three plants in Brazil this year and take pre-tax charges of about $4.1 billion as the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the company's under use of its manufacturing capacity.

Production will cease immediately at Ford's plants in Camaçari and Taubaté, with some parts production continuing for a few months to support inventories for aftermarket sales. The Troller plant in Horizonte, Brazil, will continue to operate until the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, Editing by Franklin Paul)

