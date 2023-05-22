Ford to announce new battery material deals at investor event

Adds details on guidance in paragraphs 3 and 4

May 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it planned to announce at an investor event new deals to source battery materials, as the automaker ramps up electric vehicle production to 2 million units by the end of 2026.

The company is holding a "Capital markets" event later in the day.

Ford reaffirmed its full-year guidance of $9 billion to $11 billion of adjusted earnings before interest and taxes and about $6 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

The automaker continues to expect its electric vehicle unit to lose $3 billion this year.

