Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it would add over 15,000 of Tesla's Superchargers to its electric vehicle charging network, up from its earlier estimate of 12,000 chargers.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.