Ford Suspends Production In India, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam Amid Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced Monday that it is temporarily suspending vehicle and engine production at its International Markets Group or IMG manufacturing sites due to the growing impact of the coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic. The decision will affect production in India, South Africa, Thailand and Vietnam.

The company noted that the production suspensions began on March 21 with India. The company stopped operations at Chennai Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Vehicle Assembly Plant, Sanand Engine Plant and Chennai Engine Plant.

The last working day for Vietnam will be March 26, while Thailand and South Africa will stop production after the business on March 27.

The suspensions will continue for several weeks depending on the pandemic situation, national restrictions, supplier constraints and dealer stock requirements.

Ford already suspended vehicle and engine production in North America, Europe and South America. Ford also is requiring employees to work remotely unless they are performing a business-critical job that requires being onsite.

The company's working remotely policy will continue until further notice in a continued effort to help contain the virus.

Ford said it is adjusting its original IMG production schedule and will temporarily suspend production market-by-market.

