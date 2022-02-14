US Markets
Ford suspends or cuts output at plants due to chip shortage

Contributor
Ben Klayman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

DETROIT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday it will continue idling some of its assembly plants in the week of Feb. 14 due to the global semiconductor shortage.

The U.S. automaker will idle production at its Ohio Assembly Plant as well as the production line for the Transit van at its Kansas City Assembly Plant, spokeswoman Kelli Felker said in an email. It also will operate with reduced shifts at its Kentucky Truck, Chicago and Dearborn (Michigan) Truck assembly plants.

Last week, Ford suspended or cut production at eight plants in North America due to the shortage. Ford previously said the current quarter would be its low point for vehicle production due to the chip shortage.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Jason Neely)

