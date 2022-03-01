Ford Suspends Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Responding to recent events in Ukraine, Ford Motor (F) said it has suspended its operations in Russia.

Ford Fund is also making a $100,000 donation to the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund for humanitarian aid to assist Ukrainian citizens and families who have been displaced during this crisis.

Ford said it is deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability. In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture.

