Ford Stops Delivery Of Mach-Es, Recalls 49,000 Due To Potential Safety Issue

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor (F) has asked its dealerships to stop delivering electric Mustang Mach-E due to a potential safety defect in recent models. The company also recalling almost 49,000 Mach-Es with the issue.

The potentially affected vehicles include 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es that were built from May 27, 2020, through May 24, 2022, at the automaker's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.

According to the company, in the affected vehicles, it is possible that the high voltage battery main contactors may overheat, which can result in an open contactor or welding condition. Should the contactors weld closed while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated on the next drive cycle, along with a no start condition. If the contactors open while driving, a powertrain malfunction warning light will be illuminated, the vehicle will display Stop Safely Now in the instrument panel cluster, and the vehicle will experience an immediate loss of motive power. The vehicle will coast to a stop, and all 12V systems including power brakes and steering will remain functional.

Ford currently doesn't have an update to fix the issue right now. "A complete Dealer Bulletin will be provided to dealers in the 3rd quarter of 2022 when it is anticipated that software and/or parts ordering information and repair instructions will be available to support this safety recall," the company said.

This isn't the first time Ford recalled Mach-E. The company has already issued a handful of recalls related to Mach-E since its launch, according to NHTSA.

