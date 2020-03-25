Ford Stock Surges as Coronavirus Rescue Package Nears Approval

What happened

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) surged on Wednesday, up 15.2% as of 1 p.m. EDT, after U.S. lawmakers reached tentative agreement on a $2 trillion economic-rescue package.

So what

Here's what auto investors eyeing Ford's shares need to keep in mind right now:

Ford, like most automakers, has ample cash to ride out an extended shutdown of its factories in North America, Europe, South Africa, and parts of Asia.

The company's moves last week to bolster its balance sheet (drawing down its line of credit, suspending dividends) were prudent ones under the circumstances.

Ford is continuing to fund future-product development, including work on electric vehicles and self-driving technology.

It is keeping its new-product programs on track. Ford will have fresh products in showrooms when buyers return, just as it did after the last recession.

Perhaps most important:

Ford's prospects over the next couple of years depend largely on how America (and to a lesser extent, Europe) recover from the pandemic.

With its factories halted for the time being, Ford has hunkered down to work on future products. Image source: Ford Motor.

Now what

In the near term, Ford investors can relax. Right now, it seems likely that auto factories will be shut down for at least several more weeks. Ford will lose a lot of revenue during that period, but it'll be OK.

The big question is: Will the economy recover fairly quickly after the pandemic fades, or will we find ourselves in a deep, prolonged recession? The economic-rescue package that is being finalized by Congress right now is intended in part to help make a quick recovery more likely.

If it works, that's bullish for Ford over the next couple of years. But investors should keep in mind that things (including Ford's stock price) could get worse before they get better.

10 stocks we like better than Ford

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ford wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Rosevear owns shares of Ford. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.