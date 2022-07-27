US Markets
F

Ford sticks with full-year profit despite surging costs

Contributors
Joe White Reuters
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

Adds CFO comments, financial details, updates stock price

DETROIT, July 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter profit and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

Ford shares were up 6.8% in after-hours trade.

Results were driven by higher-margin vehicles, partially offset by higher commodity costs and expenses, the company said. Ford said it expects commodity costs to rise by $4 billion for the year.

Ford reaffirmed its previous guidance for full-year results, including adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion, up 15% to 25% from last year, and adjusted free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said the automaker is beginning to cut costs across operations, but would not discuss details. "We're not currently cost competitive," he told reporters on a conference call. The company's goal is to reduce costs by $3 billion over several years, he said.

"We’re in much better shape now than at any other time heading into a potential recession," Lawler said.

Profit increased marginally to $667 million, with diluted earnings per share of 16 cents versus 14 cents a year earlier. Adjusted non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents a share beat consensus of 45 cents and last year's 13 cents.

Ford said revenue for the quarter jumped to $40 billion, up sharply from $26.8 billion a year ago when supply-chain problems slashed production.

(Reporting by Joe White and Paul Lienert in Detroit Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

((paul.lienert@thomsonreuters.com; M +1 313 670 2452))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular