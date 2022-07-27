US Markets
F

Ford sticks with full-year profit despite surging costs

Contributor
Joe White Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Ford Motor Co reported better than expected second quarter profits and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

DETROIT, July 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N reported better than expected second quarter profits and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

Ford shares rose 5% on better than expected profits.

Ford said it expects commodity costs to rise by $4 billion for the year.

Ford said revenue for the quarter rose to $40 billion, up sharply from a year ago when supply chain problems slashed production.

(Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chris Reese)

((Joe.White@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular