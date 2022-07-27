Ford sticks with full-year profit despite surging costs

DETROIT, July 27 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N reported better than expected second quarter profits and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs.

Ford shares rose 5% on better than expected profits.

Ford said it expects commodity costs to rise by $4 billion for the year.

Ford said revenue for the quarter rose to $40 billion, up sharply from a year ago when supply chain problems slashed production.

