Ford spreads fallen angel wings with new bond

By David Bell

NEW YORK, April 23 (IFR) - Ford Motor raised US$8bn on April 17 with its first bond offering since being downgraded into the high-yield universe last month, drawing huge demand for a deal that disappointed in the secondary market as investors unloaded bigger than expected allocations.

The carmaker priced a three-part deal totalling US$8bn after drawing demand that the leads pegged at more than US$40bn.

Demand was supported by large reverse enquiries, according to two investors.

The so-called fallen angel offered three, five and 10-year senior unsecured paper with initial price thoughts of 9.5% area, 10% area and 11% area, respectively. The notes carry Ba2/BB+/BBB– ratings.

Joint bookrunners Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were able to bring pricing tighter at guidance – to 8.75% area, 9.25% area and 10.00% area.

And with heavy demand on show, final pricing was tightened again, with Ford launching a US$3.5bn three-year tranche at 8.50%, US$3.5bn of five-years at 9.00% and US$1bn of 10-years at 9.625%.

Investors saw those as healthy yields for the ratings, notwithstanding the broader pressures facing the auto sector.

But investors hoping to make a quick buck on a secondary market pop – like recent deals from Marriott and Carnival have delivered – were disappointed as the bonds dropped to cash prices of around 95–96 after the bigger-than-expected deal was priced.

"Everyone got stuffed," said a high-yield portfolio manager.

"People padded their orders too much and got a lot more than they expected. Everyone is just dumping it. It's good for Ford, bad for investors," said a bond investor.

A source close to the deal noted that the Covid-19 environment has made it more difficult for borrowers to gauge demand with precision, leading to changes in size such as this becoming more commonplace. Investors also have every right to drop their allocations, the source added.

CASH BURN

The new debt added to several other steps Ford has taken in recent weeks to shore up its liquidity profile.

Analysts at CreditSights estimated the company would burn around US$5bn of cash per month while its production plants remain shut.

And that cash-burn calculation was a key concern for investors.

"We think Ford has the liquidity position necessary to withstand this downturn. We think the longer debt is even more attractive because it's at a significant discount," said Scott Kimball, fixed-income portfolio manager at BMO Asset Management.

Ford said in March it would draw down US$15.4bn across two credit lines and that it would suspend dividend payments to help offset the working capital impact of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also suspended its stock buyback programme and is taking other cost-cutting approaches such as lowering operating expenses, cutting back on capital expenditure and deferring portions of executive pay.

Still, the company expects to report a US$2bn loss when it announces first-quarter results on April 28, the company said on April 17.

Currently only Ford's joint ventures in China, where the virus outbreak is now moderating, are operational.

And the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on vehicle sales, with analysts at Moody's predicting a 30% drop in global demand in the second quarter.

Ford was issuing from its Ford Motor level – rather than the Ford Motor Credit arm – but CreditSights analysts noted the new debt offered concessions of 275bp, 290bp and 300bp to Ford Motor Credit's existing curve.

FED RALLY

The new deal followed a sharp rally in the company's bonds since April 9 – some have risen about 20 points in the secondary market – after the Federal Reserve said it would extend its corporate bond purchasing programmes to include companies that have recently been downgraded into the high-yield universe – aka fallen angels – such as Ford.

"With the three and five-year parts of the curve I think investors are taking a bit of comfort with the potential Fed backstop," said John McClain, portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

"In the 10-year part of the curve, if Ford survives – which we think it will – that presents a pretty attractive total return, as it is a non-call for life rather than being a callable bond," he said.

In addition to potential Fed support, the downgrade makes Ford the largest issuer in the high-yield index and that provided a degree of technical demand for the new issue.

"This isn't just purely an auto analysis," said Greg Zappin, portfolio manager of Penn Mutual Asset Management. "You have to consider it is the biggest issuer in the high-yield index and it qualifies as a former IG credit that will be eligible for Fed purchases."

(This story will appear in the April 25 issue of IFR Magazine.)

