US Markets
F

Ford sold 602,627 vehicles in China in 2020, up 6% y/y

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 602,627 vehicles in China last year, up 6% from 2019, its first annual growth in the world's biggest car market since 2017.

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday it sold 602,627 vehicles in China last year, up 6% from 2019, its first annual growth in the world's biggest car market since 2017.

After a peak of 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, Ford's sales began faltering in late 2017. In the past three months, Ford sold 190,916 vehicles, up 30% from the same period last year.

In China, Ford makes cars through Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) 000550.SZ, in which it has a stake, and a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular