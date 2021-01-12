Ford sold 602,627 vehicles in China in 2020, up 6% y/y

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday it sold 602,627 vehicles in China last year, up 6% from 2019, its first annual growth in the world's biggest car market since 2017.

After a peak of 1.08 million vehicles in 2016, Ford's sales began faltering in late 2017. In the past three months, Ford sold 190,916 vehicles, up 30% from the same period last year.

In China, Ford makes cars through Jiangling Motors Corp Ltd (JMC) 000550.SZ, in which it has a stake, and a joint venture with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd 000625.SZ.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

