Ford Slides 9% In View Of Higher Supplier Costs

(RTTNews) - Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) are down more than 9% Tuesday morning after the car maker said it expects higher supplier costs in the third quarter.

During the third-quarter, the company sees inflation-related supplier costs to be about $1 billion higher than previously expected.

Ford said as many as 45,000 vehicles are expected to remain in inventory in need of parts, at the end of third quarter.

Ford shares, currently at $13.46, has traded in the range of $10.61-$25.87 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.