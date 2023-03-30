US Markets
Ford signs $4.5 bln investment deal with Vale Indonesia, Huayou for EV battery material plant

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 30, 2023 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia for Reuters ->

SOROWAKO, Indonesia March 30 (Reuters) - U.S carmaker Ford Motor Co F.N signed a final investment agreement with PT Vale Indonesia INCO.JK, and China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt on Thursday to build nickel processing plant, valued at around $4.5 billion.

The plant will be built in Indonesia's Pomalaa.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

((Ananda.Teresia@thomsonreuters.com;))

