Ford shelves India EV production plans - ET

Adds details, background

May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. car maker Ford Motor Co F.N has dropped its plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) in India for global markets and would likely pursue sale of its factories in India, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

While talks for the sale of the Sanand plant in Gujarat with Tata Motors were progressing well, Ford was pursuing multiple suitors for its Chennai factory, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, the company said it was considering producing EVs in India for export, and possibly for sale in the domestic market.

Ford did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.