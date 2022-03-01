US Markets
F

Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

Contributors
Paul Lienert Reuters
Ben Klayman Reuters
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric and internal-combustion engine (ICE) businesses will be run separately in a move meant to allow the EV business to maximize profits and move with greater speed, three people familiar with the plan said.

By Paul Lienert, Ben Klayman and David Shepardson

March 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric and internal-combustion engine (ICE) businesses will be run separately in a move meant to allow the EV business to maximize profits and move with greater speed, three people familiar with the plan said.

The EV and ICE businesses will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, similar to the way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business, which will have separate names, and Ford also will outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said. The idea is for Ford to eventually report separate financial results for the EV and ICE businesses, one of the sources said.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid declined to comment on the report. "We're focused on carrying out our Ford+ plan to transform the company and thrive in this new era of electric and connected vehicles," he said.

In response to reports Ford was weighing a full spinoff of its EV business, Chief Executive Jim Farley last week said the company had no plans to spin off either its EV or ICE businesses.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Paul Lienert and Ben Klayman in Detroit; editing by Richard Pullin)

((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular