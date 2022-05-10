US Markets
Ford sells shares in EV maker Rivian for $214 million

Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

Ford Motor Co sold 8 million shares of electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc for $214 million, or $26.80 apiece, the U.S. automaker said in a filing on Tuesday.

Ford now holds 93.9 million shares in the California-headquartered company.

Rivian's shares opened at a record low on Monday after the sale was reported by CNBC over the weekend.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

