F

Ford sees $1.7 bln hit to fourth-quarter results

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

January 24, 2024 — 04:47 pm EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Wednesday it expects to record a pre-tax remeasurement loss of about $1.7 billion, related to its employees pension and other post-retirement benefits, in its fourth-quarter results.

On an after-tax basis, Ford says the loss will lower its net income by around $1.3 billion.

The Detroit automaker said the loss was driven by lower discount rates from a year ago.

A remeasurement loss relates to losses arising from a company re-evaluating the value of long-term assets or foreign currency.

Ford's announcement comes a week ahead of Detroit rival General Motors' GM.N fourth-quarter results and two weeks before its own.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

