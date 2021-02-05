Ford says U.S. Justice Department, California end probe into emissions issue

US Markets
Ford Motor Co said Friday the Justice Department and California Air Resources Board have closed a lengthy investigation into the No. 2 U.S. automaker's emissions certification process without taking any action.

Ford said in a securities filing that reviews opened by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Environment and Climate Change Canada remain open. Ford first disclosed the criminal probe in April 2019 and earlier hired outside law firm Sidley Austin and experts to investigate its vehicle fuel economy and testing procedures after employees raised concerns about analytical modeling that is part of its fuel economy and emissions compliance process.

