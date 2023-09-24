News & Insights

F

Ford says 'significant gaps' remain to reach UAW contract deal

Credit: REUTERS/DIEU-NALIO CHERY

September 24, 2023 — 10:22 pm EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said late on Sunday that it still has "significant gaps to close" on key economic issues to reach a new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union.

The UAW on Friday expanded its strikes against General Motors GM.N and Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI to 38 parts distribution centers across the United States but did not add any new Ford facilities citing "real progress" in talks with the No. 2 U.S. automaker.

Ford said on Sunday "although we are making progress in some areas, we still have significant gaps to close on the key economic issues.... the issues are interconnected and must work within an overall agreement that supports our mutual success."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

