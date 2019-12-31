Ford Says Reservations For Mustang Mach-E First Edition Are Full

(RTTNews) - Ford said that reservations are officially full for the First Edition of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E electric sport utility vehicle.

The automaker noted that other versions of the crossover like the Premium edition and the GT are still available for pre-order.

The Mustang Mach-E SUV, which will compete with the top-selling electric car maker Tesla, was unveiled by Ford in November. The vehicle, Ford's first expansion to the Mustang line-up in 55 years, will arrive in late 2020.

Ford began taking reservations for the Mustang Mach-E in November with a $500 refundable deposit. The vehicle's price starts at about $45,000, while the most expensive Mach-E GT Performance Edition will start at about $60,000. The special First Edition is priced at about $60,000.

The limited First Edition version will be available in extended-range all-wheel drive, with red painted brake calipers, metallic pedal covers, contrasting seat stitching and a scuff plate marked 'First Edition.'

On Monday, Ford provided some interesting details about reservations for the Mustang Mach-E.

The automaker said that Carbonized Gray is the most popular choice with 38 percent of customers choosing the color, followed by 35 percent customers choosing the Grabber Blue Metallic and 27 percent opting for Rapid Red.

Ford noted that more than 80 percent of U.S. customers are reserving Mach-E with an extended range battery, while about 55 percent of customers opted for an all-wheel drive version. The extended-range battery can give the car a range of up to 300 miles.

Nearly 30 percent of U.S. customers are choosing the special performance Mach-E GT version, while more than 25 percent of all reservations are from California, the company said.

Ford has previously said it would invest $11 billion in electric vehicles. The company has teamed up with electric truck maker Rivian to develop an all-new battery electric vehicle for Ford using Rivian's skateboard platform.

Ford is also developing an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, which has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.

