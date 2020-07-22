US Markets
Ford says Mexico railway blockade near U.S. border impacting operations

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

"The recent blockade of the rail network in the municipality of Guaymas, Sonora, has affected operations at our Hermosillo plant," Ford said in an emailed statement. "Currently, we are facing a situation unrelated to us, wherein imports and exports have been affected." (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140)) Keywords: MEXICO FORD/ (UPDATE 1)

