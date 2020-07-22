Ford says Mexico railway blockade near U.S. border impacting operations

(Adds quote from statement, context)

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Ford's Mexico unit said on Wednesday that a railway blockade in the Mexican border state of Sonora is affecting operations at its Hermosillo plant in the same state, as well as hitting imports and exports to and from the United States.

"The recent blockade of the rail network in the municipality of Guaymas, Sonora, has affected operations at our Hermosillo plant," Ford said in an emailed statement. "Currently, we are facing a situation unrelated to us, wherein imports and exports have been affected." (Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito) ((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140)) Keywords: MEXICO FORD/ (UPDATE 1)

