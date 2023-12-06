Ford says it unlikely Mustang Mach-E EV will qualify for federal tax credits in January

By David Shepardson

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ford Motor F.N said on Wednesday it is unlikely Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles currently in dealer showrooms will qualify for federal tax credits beginning in January.

The U.S. Treasury issued guidance last week detailing new battery sourcing restrictions that take effect Jan. 1 aimed at weaning the U.S. EV supply chain away from China. The current model Mach-E currently qualifies for a $3,750 federal tax credit.

Ford has sold 35,908 Mach-E EVs in the U.S. in the first 11 months of the year, up 3.5% over the same period last year. In October, Ford said it was cutting some Mach-E production.

Ford also said in October it was postponing about $12 billion in EV investments, including delaying its second battery plant in Kentucky.

Ford also said in October it was temporarily cutting one of three shifts at the Michigan plant that builds its electric F-150 lightning pickup truck, citing multiple constraints, including supply chain issues.

CarsDirect reported the EV tax credit news earlier, citing a bulletin to dealers that said the expiring tax credit is "an excellent motivator to purchase before the end of the year" and encouraging dealers to complete sales by Dec. 31.

General Motors said Friday that it expects many of its electric vehicles to qualify for U.S. tax credits next year after new stricter rules limiting Chinese battery content take effect on Jan. 1.

In December 2021, Ford had said it expected to triple the output of its all-electric Mustang Mach-E to over 200,000 units per year by 2023 for North America and Europe.

(Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

