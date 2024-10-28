News & Insights

Ford says it has a ‘growing’ export business

October 28, 2024 — 05:15 pm EDT

Says China and its exports are contributing $600M to company’s EBIT this year. Says seen “huge” surge in interest online in Ford (F) Power Promise. Says Maverick and Bronco launching in Q4. Says Navigator launching early next year. Comments taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

