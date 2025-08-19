Ford Says Goodbye to 2 Popular Crossovers

Key Points Ford is planning to say goodbye to the Escape and Corsair.

Ford is directly replacing some of the production with an upcoming electric pickup truck.

Stellantis has made similar moves, only to regret them.

10 stocks we like better than Ford Motor Company ›

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) investors and consumers are about to wave goodbye to a couple of very successful crossovers. In a shock to some, Ford recently announced the Escape and Lincoln Corsair will both be retired and discontinued at the end of the 2026 model year. For the Escape, it means the end of a good run that was highlighted by helping revive Ford after the 2008 financial crisis and the Great Recession. For investors, though, this is a bit of a risk for Ford -- let's dig in.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Gone but not forgotten

Ford's announcement shocked many because the two crossovers are popular and sell well. In fact, the Escape sold 93,805 vehicles in the U.S. through July, which was enough to outsell Ford's iconic Bronco and Bronco Sport separately, and that's with the Bronco posting impressive 45% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, the Corsair was the second-best-selling Lincoln model through July, behind only the Nautilus.

For consumers, if you're a huge fan of the Escape, fear not because Ford will still sell the 2026 model well into next year. If you're an investor, this is a little worrisome because one of the most important things you can do in the automotive industry is cover key segments. Exiting them without a plan doesn't work out well -- just ask Stellantis. Stellantis is currently scrambling to replace the Jeep Cherokee, a nameplate that accounted for a sizable chunk of Jeep sales before it was discontinued earlier this decade.

However, as you can see in the graph below, despite outselling popular models through July, the Escape has actually been having some of its worst-selling years ever over the past five years.

Unlike Stellantis, Ford might already have its replacement. It recently announced an upcoming midsize electric pickup truck, more similar in size to the Maverick than the Ranger, and priced at around $30,000. This is a very compelling price point for an electric vehicle (EV), especially a truck, even if we don't see it until 2027.

In fact, Ford is doing exactly the opposite of Stellantis right now. Stellantis is working to replace the Cherokee-sized SUV and bring back a gasoline-powered version of the Charger muscle car while simultaneously hitting pause on its all-electric Ram pickup truck.

On the flip side, Ford is directly replacing the production of both the Escape and Corsair with this upcoming pickup at its Louisville Assembly Complex. Ford has invested around $5 billion in the Louisville complex, creating roughly 4,000 jobs as it prepares its recently unveiled Universal EV Platform to usher in a family of up to eight new EVs.

A big gamble

Ford is making a big gamble that it can replace more profitable gasoline-powered vehicles with its electric pickup. That could make some investors skittish, considering that Ford's Model-e, the division responsible for EVs, lost $5.1 billion during 2024. The good news is that Ford anticipates this electric pickup to be profitable early on, which is a tangible step forward in the evolution of EVs that have so far sparingly produced a profit for anyone across the globe.

It's also a risk to swap out two popular gasoline models with an electric pickup when you consider that EV sales have been slower to gain traction in the U.S. than anticipated. Further, with the current administration deadset on rolling back EV incentives and tax credits, the road in the near term might be even more challenging.

For long-term investors, while this move could give you reason to pause, rest assured that it's at least a strategic decision looking into the future -- something Detroit automakers haven't always been known to do.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ford Motor Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Ford Motor Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ford Motor Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $671,466!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,633!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,077% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Daniel Miller has positions in Ford Motor Company. The Motley Fool recommends Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.