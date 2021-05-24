Ford says electric F-150 Lightning Pro truck to start at $39,974

May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co F.N said on Monday its new electric F-150 Lightning Pro for commercial customers would be available at a starting price of $39,974.

Registrations have opened and the F-Series truck will arrive next year, Ford said.

