F

Ford says electric F-150 Lightning Pro truck to start at $39,974

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co said on Monday its new electric F-150 Lightning Pro for commercial customers would be available at a starting price of $39,974. Registrations have opened and the F-Series truck will arrive next year, Ford said.

Registrations have opened and the F-Series truck will arrive next year, Ford said.

