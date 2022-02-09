US Markets
Ford says Detroit/Windsor bridge disruption impacting Canadian plants

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N said on Wednesday that an interruption to traffic at a key U.S.-Canadian bridge, as a result of demonstration against coronavirus mandates, has hurt production at some of the second largest U.S. automaker's plants in Canada.

"While we continue to ship our current engine inventory to support our U.S. plants, we are running our plants at a reduced schedule today in Oakville (Ontario) and our Windsor engine plant is down," said Ford spokesman Said Deep. "We hope this situation is resolved quickly because it could have widespread impact on all automakers in the U.S. and Canada."

