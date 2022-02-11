US Markets
Ford says Canadian protests force halt to Ohio plant production

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Ford Motor Co said a parts shortage stemming from a Canadian border disruption forced it to temporarily halt production at its assembly plant in Ohio.

The second largest U.S. automaker also said its plants in Oakville and Windsor are continuing to run at reduced capacity. Ford said production at its Avon Lake, Ohio assembly plant where it builds medium-duty and super duty F-Series pickup trucks was down on Friday.

