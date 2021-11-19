US Markets
F

Ford, Rivian dump plans to jointly develop a Ford electric vehicle

Contributor
Paul Lienert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Ford Motor Co and Rivian Automotive Inc have dropped plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle, Ford confirmed on Friday.

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N and Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.O have dropped plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle, Ford confirmed on Friday.

"We respect Rivian and have had extensive exploratory discussions with them," a spokesperson told Reuters. "However, both sides have agreed not to pursue any kind of joint vehicle development or platform sharing."

Ford owns about 12% of California-based EV maker Rivian, which went public on Nov. 10 and already is worth 1-1/2 times more than the 118-year-old Michigan automaker.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley revealed the break in a story published Friday by Automotive News. The proposed vehicle was not identified.

In October, a Ford spokesperson told Reuters: ""Rivian is a strategic investment and we're still exploring ways for potential collaboration with them."

Ford earlier scrapped a plan to build a new Lincoln from Rivian's EV chassis and hardware.

Ford continues to ramp up its EV development and manufacturing, targeting global production capacity of 600,000 by late 2023.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Paul.Lienert@thomsonreuters.com; mobile +1 313-670-2452;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F RIVN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular