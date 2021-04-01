US Markets
F

Ford resumes political donations after review

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Ford Motor Co's political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Biden's election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter from Ford seen by Reuters.

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co's F.N political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Biden's election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter from Ford seen by Reuters.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker in January had suspended all donations pending a review and is resuming them effective Thursday. In the letter seen by Reuters, the company said it was opting against a blanket ban on Republican lawmakers who voted against Biden's certification and will vet "candidates and committees on an individual basis."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular