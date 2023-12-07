News & Insights

Ford, Resideo Unveils EV-Home Power Partnership Project

December 07, 2023 — 08:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) announced the launch of "EV-Home Power Partnership" with a view to explore the potential of electric vehicle batteries to support optimal home energy management.

The EV Home Power Partnership project will simulate the integration of Resideo's smart thermostats with the energy stored in the battery on the F-150 Lightning. This can be coordinated to help power the home's heating and cooling systems.

The companies noted that the project work has begun and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

The partnership would help Ford and Resideo customers who own an F-150 Lightning and a Resideo smart thermostat for potential monthly electric bill savings, increased comfort and more efficient home energy use.

The joint simulation project is to explore vehicle-to-home or V2H energy management. It will explore, test and quantify the customer benefits of pairing bi-directional EV charging with a Resideo smart thermostat. With the move, customers can potentially save money on monthly electric bills, reduce strain on the U.S. electric grid and enable use of cleaner energy, while helping ensure homeowner comfort.

According to the companies, the simulation project will find how electric vehicles and homes can share the same EV battery energy source and smartly interact with each other for the benefit of the customer and the electric grid.

Ford noted that it is the first in the U.S. to introduce a full-size electric truck capable of bi-directional charging for the home in North America. The F-150 Lightning has the capability to power the home in the event of an outage through available Intelligent Backup Power.

