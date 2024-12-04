Ford reports November U.S. sales up 14.3% to 166,373 vehicles

Ford (F) reports total vehicle sales of 166,373 in November, up 14.3% from 145,559 in the same month of last year. Ford reports November electric vehicle sales of 10,821, up 20.8%, hybrid vehicle sales of 14,351, up 18.5%, and internal combustion vehicle sales of 141,201, up 13.4% from last year.

