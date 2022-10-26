Ford reports net loss on decision to shift spending from Argo AI

Adds CEO comment, data on revenue and operating profit

DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business.

Ford posted a net loss of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.

The automaker said Argo will be "wound down" and that "talented engineers" will be offered positions with Ford.

The other key investor in Pittsburgh-based Argo, Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE, said it, too, expects to hire some personnel from Argo.

Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley in a statement on Wednesday said, "Profitable, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves."

The U.S. automaker said third-quarter revenue jumped to $39.4 billion, up 10% from a year ago, while adjusted operating profit was $1.8 billion.

