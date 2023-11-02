News & Insights

US Markets
F

Ford reports lower US vehicle sales in October

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 02, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Adds details on vehicle sales and background in paragraph 3-6

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ford F.N reported a 5.3% drop in total U.S. vehicle sales in October against the backdrop of the recent United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike at some of its facilities.

The automaker posted total sales of 149,938 vehicles in October, compared with 158,327 units last year.

Sales of its highly profitable F-series pickup trucks fell 5.1% to 53,509 units.

While Ford on Thursday did not disclose any hit to its October sales from the strike, UAW members last month walked out at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant which makes the F-250 and F-550 Super Duty Trucks.

Last week, the company withdrew its full-year results forecast due to uncertainty over the pending ratification of its deal with the union.

Ford reached a tentative deal with the union last week.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.