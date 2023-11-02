Ford reports lower US vehicle sales in October

Adds details on vehicle sales and background in paragraph 3-6

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ford F.N reported a 5.3% drop in total U.S. vehicle sales in October against the backdrop of the recent United Auto Workers (UAW) union strike at some of its facilities.

The automaker posted total sales of 149,938 vehicles in October, compared with 158,327 units last year.

Sales of its highly profitable F-series pickup trucks fell 5.1% to 53,509 units.

While Ford on Thursday did not disclose any hit to its October sales from the strike, UAW members last month walked out at the company's Kentucky Truck Plant which makes the F-250 and F-550 Super Duty Trucks.

Last week, the company withdrew its full-year results forecast due to uncertainty over the pending ratification of its deal with the union.

Ford reached a tentative deal with the union last week.

