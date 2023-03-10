Ford Reportedly Plans To Cut About 1100 Jobs In Spain

(RTTNews) - U.S. auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) is reportedly planning to cut around 1,100 jobs or 18 percent of its workforce at its plant in Valencia, Spain, as it stops production of the S-Max station wagon-like cars and Galaxy minivan models at the plant in April.

These job cuts are part of the reorganization of Ford's operations in Europe, and follow the announcement last month by Ford of 2,300 jobs cuts in Germany and 1,300 job cuts in the U.K.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.