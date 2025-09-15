Markets
Ford To Relocate From Iconic Glass House To New Dearborn HQ

September 15, 2025 — 01:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) on Monday announced that it is opening a new world headquarters at its Dearborn campus.

The new Henry Ford II World Center, twice the size of the company's current headquarters, will bring together thousands of design, engineering, and technology employees under one roof. Once completed in 2027, the facility will house up to 4,000 workers, with another 10,000 stationed across the campus.

"This is more than just a building—it's a catalyst for innovation," Executive Chair Bill Ford and Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley wrote in a letter to employees on Monday. "To win in this new era, we must work more closely together than ever before."

With the new headquarters, Ford will move on from its iconic Glass House, the company's hub since the mid-1950s. The building will be decommissioned and demolished over 18 months after employees relocate, with the site to be repurposed in partnership with the City of Dearborn.

The automaker plans to officially open the new headquarters in November, inviting employees and the public to tour the space. Ford said the campus will serve as both a hub for collaboration and a community landmark.

"This is a pivotal moment," Ford and Farley said. "We are not just building the next generation of vehicles; we are building the next generation of Ford."

