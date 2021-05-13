US Markets
Ford redesigning parts to use more accessible chips, weighing direct deals with chip foundries

Ford Motor Co, in response to the global semiconductor shortage, is redesigning automotive components to use more accessible chips, the No. 2 U.S. automaker's chief executive said on Thurdsay.

Jim Farley, speaking at Ford's online annual shareholder meeting, also said the company is weighing other strategies for the future, including building a buffer supply of chips and signing supply deals directly with the foundries that make the wafers use in semconductors.

