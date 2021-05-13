Ford redesigning parts to use more accessible chips, weighing direct deals with chip foundries

DETROIT, May 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N, in response to the global semiconductor shortage, is redesigning automotive components to use more accessible chips, the No. 2 U.S. automaker's chief executive said on Thurdsay.

Jim Farley, speaking at Ford's online annual shareholder meeting, also said the company is weighing other strategies for the future, including building a buffer supply of chips and signing supply deals directly with the foundries that make the wafers use in semconductors.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit)

