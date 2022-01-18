Markets
F

Ford Records $8.2 Bln In Gain From Rivian Investment

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) on Tuesday announced in a statement that it has recorded a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to its equity investment in Rivian, following the electric vehicle maker's November IPO.

Additionally, Ford will reclassify its about $900 million first-quarter 2021 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item, a step Ford said in October it would take after Rivian's IPO.

The reclassification means the gain from first-quarter 2021 will not be included in Ford's full-year adjusted EBIT or adjusted EPS. When Ford last provided full-year adjusted EBIT guidance, the about $900 million gain was included in the forecast range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

Ford plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report on Thursday, February 3.

Rivian made its debut on the U.S. stock market in November, after pricing 153 million shares at $78 per share, above its expected range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

F RIVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular