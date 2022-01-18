Ford Records $8.2 Bln In Gain From Rivian Investment

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Ford Motor Co. (F) on Tuesday announced in a statement that it has recorded a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to its equity investment in Rivian, following the electric vehicle maker's November IPO.

Additionally, Ford will reclassify its about $900 million first-quarter 2021 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item, a step Ford said in October it would take after Rivian's IPO.

The reclassification means the gain from first-quarter 2021 will not be included in Ford's full-year adjusted EBIT or adjusted EPS. When Ford last provided full-year adjusted EBIT guidance, the about $900 million gain was included in the forecast range of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion.

Ford plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report on Thursday, February 3.

Rivian made its debut on the U.S. stock market in November, after pricing 153 million shares at $78 per share, above its expected range.

