Ford Recalls Select Explorer And Lincoln Aviator Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) has issued two safety recalls in North America for possible burn risk and power loss.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company has recalled 2021 Ford E-Series vehicles for 7.3-liter engine cover thermal management. The recall affects about 29,344 vehicles in the U.S. and 2,412 in Canada. The recalled vehicles were built at Ohio Assembly Plant between May 11, 2019 and November 13, 2020.

According to the company, the recalled vehicles may contain mispositioned insulation on the underside of the engine cover, which could result in overheating of the passenger compartment surface of the engine cover. Direct and continuous contact of the engine cover in the passenger compartment may cause burns to the skin of the driver or front passenger.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Dealers will check the engine cover for gaps between the rubber seal and the insulation and will install engine cover insulation patches in the right and left inner lower corners of the engine cover, if required.

Ford also recalled 2020-21 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator vehicles after the motor mount fasteners may become loose over time and disconnect from the engine, which could result in loss of power.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition. The recall affects around 1,405 vehicles in the U.S., 65 in Canada and two in Mexico.

