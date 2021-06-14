Ford Recalls Select 2021 Super Duty Vehicles - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. on Monday issued a recall for a total of 19,626 2021 F-Series Super Duty vehicles with dual rear wheels in North America. These include 17,616 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories; 1,779 in Canada; and 231 in Mexico.

The affected vehicles are equipped with front-wheel hub extenders that were not properly tightened by the supplier. This condition may result in the tire and wheel assembly detaching from the front axle, increasing the risk of a crash. A detachment while driving may create a road hazard.

However, the second-largest U.S. automaker said it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Ford has urged owners to not to drive their vehicle until it can be verified that the front-wheel hub extender nuts are tightened to specification. They will be asked to contacting their dealer to have the service completed at their location or towed to a dealership, or following provided instructions.

